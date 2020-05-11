1,633 raids conducted to check hoarding, profiteering

Rawalpindi : Under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding, the Rawalpindi District Administration has conducted over 1,633 raids in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi District and found 216 persons indulged in violation of law.

The administration also sent behind the bars 13 violators while fines amounting to over Rs60,000 were also imposed. According to a District Government spok­esman, the campaign had been accelerated and raids were conducted on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwal ul Haq.

He said, following the special directives of Punjab government, teams were constituted to conduct raids against hoarders, profiteers, adulterers and check violation of law particularly during Ramazan.

A large number of raids were also conducted at different markets during April and the administration imposed fines on the shopkeepers who violated law, he said adding, various persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were arrested.

On the recommendation of the raiding team, 13 cases were registered against the accused and were sent behind the bars in respective police stations. He said raids would continue and the violators of the law would not be spared. He said special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates.

The steps are being taken to provide relief to the consumers particularly during the holy month of Ramazan.