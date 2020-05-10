Governor Sarwar warns of strict lockdown if Covid-19 cases increased

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has warned that if the number of coronavirus-positive patients increased in the country, more stringent measures and lockdown may be imposed in the country.

Pakistan has no means to face serious spread of coronavirus like the US, Germany and other developed countries did, he said while addressing a ceremony at the outhouse of a businessman and social worker, Mian Saeed Ahmad, on the occasion of distribution of ration among poor auto-rickshaw drivers on Saturday. Awami Rickshaw Union President Majeed Ghauri, social worker Mian Jamil Ahmad and others were also present.

The Punjab governor said the federal government was taking all provinces, including Sindh, along while making any decision, including the decision on easing restrictions in lockdown. He said the government would strictly monitor implementation of all SOPs and arrest the violators because the coronavirus spread was becoming alarming.

Chaudhry Sarwar said easing the lockdown restrictions did not mean that the threat of coronavirus spread was subsiding but the government had agreed to open industries, businesses and markets to let the wheel of economy move to mitigate the economic problems of businessmen, small traders and shopkeepers.

“There is no option but to take precautionary measures seriously,” he stressed.

Replying to a query, the governor said the federal government’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions was taken in consultation with all provinces, including Sindh. “There will be no use of easing lockdown restrictions, if one province will go for its own policy to combat the spread of coronavirus,” he said and added that the federal government and all provinces must get united to fight against the scourge of coronavirus.

To another question, he said the government would be left with no option but to take stringent measures, including sealing of shops and industries besides imposing fines and punishments if there would be unmindful rush on roads and in markets leading to increase in the number of coronavirus-positive patients. The governor lauded the philanthropists who were helping the poor and vulnerable families in these testing times.