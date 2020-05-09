100kg crystal meth worth around Rs3 billion seized

The Pakistan Navy in a joint raid with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth worth around Rs3 billion.

A Navy spokesman said that in an intelligence-based joint operation with the ANF, they seized 100 kilogrammes of crystal myth off Pasni, Balochistan. The drug was valued at approximately Rs3 billion, the spokesperson said.

The drugs were to be smuggled to an unknown destination through the Arabian Sea. Afterwards, the seized drugs were handed over to the ANF for legal proceedings, the spokesperson said.

The successful execution of the joint operation against the narcotics smuggling was a demonstration that despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the criminals were active, the spokesperson said, adding that the Pakistan Navy was vigilant to counter such illegal activities. “The Pakistan Navy remains committed to thwarting the misuse of Pakistan Maritime Zones for any unlawful act and purpose,” the spokesperson said.