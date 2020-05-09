KP police arrest over 10,000 drug peddlers in four months

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have intensified actions against drug peddlers and arrested 10,741 in the last four months.

Besides, the force has eradicated poppy crop on 104 acres, says a press release. During the special campaign, 9703 cases were registered, 10741 narcotics dealers were arrested and a total of 7086.938 kg narcotics were recovered. The drugs recovered in the campaign included 6210.285 kg charas, 503.88 kg opium, 324.656 kg heroin, 48.158 kg ice and 17163 liquor bottles. During the campaign, a large number of accused were convicted by the courts. In the newly merged districts, the police besides arresting 82 accused eradicated poppy crops on 104 acres of land. A total of 60 cases were registered against the poppy growers in the NMDs and out of 89 nominated accused, 82 were nabbed.