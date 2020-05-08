Journalists hit by Covid-19 in KP provided relief packages

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday provided relief packages to media persons who had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to an official handout, the packages were handed to the elected office-bearers of the Peshawar Press Club. Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir said the KP government would extend full support to the media persons affected by Covid-19. He stated that journalists should not feel alone as the government stood by them and would never leave them alone. The adviser said that it was difficult for any government to overcome crises without media support, adding media sensitized the masses on different issues, including the current pandemic. Ajmal Wazir said besides medics, including doctors, nurses, paramedics along with security agencies, journalists were also one of the frontline forces against coronavirus.