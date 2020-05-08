IBA Karachi announces policy changes to facilitate prospective students

As the coronavirus threat looms over the academic future of students, the IBA Karachi has revised its admission process to cater to the needs of the prospective candidates.

According to a statement issued by the IBA Karachi, the institute will accept A-Levels grades awarded to students based on the final exams and/or through the guidance grading by the Cambridge Board.

For all those candidates whose Intermediate and A-Levels results are pending, the IBA is working to accommodate them by granting them a provisional conditional admission offer. Such candidates will be permitted to give A-Levels exams by the year-end and submit their results by early 2021 to secure their admissions.

According to the statement, the IBA plans to facilitate such students who are giving their A-Levels exams in October 2020, by offering a reduced course load, so that they could remain focused without compromising on their A-Levels exams happening alongside their studies at IBA.

Furthermore, the IBA Karachi has also devised a mechanism in case the IBA admission tests do not take place due to the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown. In this case, the admissions would be offered through interviews of the shortlisted candidates.

The shortlisting criteria would be devised by the IBA Admissions Committee once all the applications have been submitted by the applicants by the deadline for each prospective programme.

“Therefore, all prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the IBA’s website for more information and fill in the application with as much information as possible.”

Announcing these policy changes, IBA Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi said these changes had been made out of concerns “for our prospective students, whose academic future is of paramount importance to the institute.”

He said the IBA Karachi planned to begin the next academic year on time and would leave no stone unturned for timely graduation of the upcoming intake.

“We will try our best to make our admission process as flexible as we can, while upholding merit and ensuring quality, to cater to the needs of these students affected by extraordinary circumstances,” De Zaidi added.

“The IBA Admission Office is also working tirelessly, answering all queries of the prospective candidates to minimise the prevailing uncertainty.”