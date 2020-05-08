C Africa massacre prompts war crimes probe

BANGUI, Central African Republic: Prosecutors in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday announced a probe into suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity after more than two dozen people were massacred last month.

The inquiry will focus on events in the northeastern town of Ndele on April 29, chief prosecutor Eric Didier Tambo told AFP.

"We have recorded around 30 bodies, including a mother and her baby," Tambo said.

"We conclude that... war crimes and crimes against humanity occurred."

He added: "As these are armed groups which attacked civilians, their leaders are the chief suspects." He said that he visited Ndele to investigate the violence of April 29 and clashes that broke out there on March 11.

According to the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSCA, 28 people were killed, of whom at least 21 were civilians, on April 29. At least 13 people were killed on March 11.