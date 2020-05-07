Imran rubbishes infiltration charges: India finding pretext for war

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combined are fraught with serious risks and the world community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise South Asia’s peace and security.

He maintained in tweets that the latest baseless allegations by India of “infiltration” across the Line of Control are a continuation of this dangerous agenda. He asserted that the indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris.

“The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combined are fraught with serious risks. The international community must act before India's reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia,” he wrote on his twitter account.

The prime minister emphasized: “I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan”. The latest baseless allegations by India of “infiltration” across the LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda. The Indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister met Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur. Chairman Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar, Rupani Foundation Consultant Sabahuddin and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Boston leader Atif Khan were present on the occasion.

“So far, 20,000 families of the poor and vulnerable, affected by coronavirus in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, have been provided relief,” Akhtar said and added this number would be doubled.

Similarly, the Rupani Foundation is providing relief to 20,000 families in Gilgit-Baltistan and the scope of these activities is being extended, the prime minister was informed.

Atif Khan informed the prime minister about donations and other relief activities from Pakistanis based in the United States to the PM Corona Relief Fund.

The minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan told the prime minister about various activities regarding corona relief in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “The full participation of welfare organizations and the well-wishers in relief activities is very encouraging,” the prime minister said, praising the relief efforts. “The Pakistani nation has not only demonstrated its proven ability and resilience in every hour of hardship but has also helped its fellow countrymen by being inspired by the spirit of serving humanity,” he said and appreciated the services of the trust and the Rupani Foundation.

In another development, the prime minister called upon the media to highlight Islamic values based on respect for humanity and compassion. This he said while talking to PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan. The prime minister contended that the said communication tools played a pivotal role in highlighting Islamic teachings, civilization, history and social values. He said, “Islam teaches us to help the suffering and troubled humanity in difficult times”.

He maintained that Pakistanis wherever they live stand by their countrymen in difficult times and “this spirit of serving humanity is the real strength and virtue of our society”. They exchanged views on promoting mutual cooperation among Muslim countries in the sectors of civilization, culture and arts. Faisal apprised the prime minister of positive response from Pakistanis towards the Corona Relief Fund. The prime minister appreciated Pakistanis for their contribution to the fund.

Also on Wednesday, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on the prime minister. Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, said a press statement issued by the PM Media Office.