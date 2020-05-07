Hoarders, profiteers to face strict action: DC

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwarul Haq has said that profiteering and hoarding would never be tolerated especially in the holy month of Ramazan and those found violating the law would be dealt with strictly.

In a statement issued here, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found that anyone was involved in profiteering or hoarding then can register complain on app ‘Qeemat Punjab’ or help line number 0800-02345. According to price list by the district government, potato is available Rs62 - 65 per kg, onion Rs42 -44 per kg, tomato Rs22-24 per kg, garlic 140 to 144, ginger Rs310-315 per kg, lemon 320 to 335 per Kg, capsicum Rs26-30 per kg, cucumber 10-14 per Kg, cauliflower Rs40-44 per kg, brinjal Rs26-30 per kg, lady finger 60-66, fresh bean Rs38-42 per Kg, turnip 40 to 44 per Kg, while fruits including apple Rs190-200 per kg, banana Rs140-145 per (dozen), dates 200-220 per Kg, strawberry 120-150 per Kg and loquats 50-70 per Kg similarly, chicken meat Rs272 per kg and eggs 95 per dozen are available in open market.