UHS directed to complete admission on 49 seats

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to complete admissions on 49 vacant seats of MBBS and BDS in private medical colleges at the earliest and that too strictly on merit.

Justice Ayesha A Malik was hearing petitions by several students of private medical colleges challenging readmission policy by Punjab government and the UHS. UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram presented two lists before the court about upgraded admissions of the private medical colleges. The judge directed the university to submit a consolidated and final list of admissions by next hearing. The judge previously stayed a revised list of admissions and also the transfer of students of the private colleges under the readmission policy.

The students through their counsel argued that the they got admissions in different private medical & dental colleges in MBBS and BDS and started their study for session 2019-20. They said the provincial government and the UHS later introduced readmission policy on the pretext of violation of merit in the admissions. They said the university claimed to have received complaints from the students affected by the admission policy of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) under which the candidates were to choose three colleges at the most in their “order of preference”. The petitioners said the government decided to seek fresh “order of preference” for all private medical & dental colleges of the province. They argued that the readmission policy will disturb their education career. They asked the court to set aside the impugned policy and order the UHS and the government to sustain admissions of the petitioners made under the PMDC policy.