Promotion badges pinned on 400 ASIs

LAHORE:CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed and SSP Admin Liaqat Malik pinned promotion badges on newly-promoted 400 ASIs during a ceremony here on Monday.

CCPO on this occasion said timely and on merit promotion is right of every cop. He added that the promoted cops should work hard with full devotion. SSP Liaqat said the promotion of cops would continue so the cops should complete their ACRs without any delay.

CHEQUES DISTRIBUTED: CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed distributed group insurance cheques among 8 families of deceased cops at his office. The family of deceased cop Mudassar received cheque of Rs 1.9 million. SSP Admin was also present on this occasion. CCPO said Lahore police would take every step for the welfare of bereaved families.