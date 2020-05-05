close
Tue May 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

Promotion badges pinned on 400 ASIs

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

LAHORE:CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed and SSP Admin Liaqat Malik pinned promotion badges on newly-promoted 400 ASIs during a ceremony here on Monday.

CCPO on this occasion said timely and on merit promotion is right of every cop. He added that the promoted cops should work hard with full devotion. SSP Liaqat said the promotion of cops would continue so the cops should complete their ACRs without any delay.

CHEQUES DISTRIBUTED: CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed distributed group insurance cheques among 8 families of deceased cops at his office. The family of deceased cop Mudassar received cheque of Rs 1.9 million. SSP Admin was also present on this occasion. CCPO said Lahore police would take every step for the welfare of bereaved families.

Latest News

More From Lahore