Respect for hard work, recognition of workers’ rights must for progress

ISLAMABAD: In his message on the International Labour Day on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his commitment to protect the workers from the impact of coronavirus lockdown that has shattered economy.

He said the spread of COVID-19 in the country had serious implications not only for the health of the people, but also for the industrial establishment and factories making the workers more vulnerable than before.

“Considering the difficulties of labourers and the daily wagers due to COVID-19 lockdown, the government announced a fiscal stimulus package and allocated Rs1200 billion for the poor segment of the society,” the prime minister said. “The government aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers,” he said. “1st of May, the International Workers’ Day, reminds us of the sacrifices of the workers who laid down their lives for their rights. The day symbolizes the sanctity and dignity of labour and at the same time, it is an acknowledgement of the importance of workers for the economic growth of the country," he added.

“Our religion emphasizes the principles of social justice and respect for the rights of people. Our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) himself worked on occasions including Ghazwa-e-Khandaq to demonstrate respect for work. Respect for hard work and recognition of the rights of workers are extremely important in the process of progress," he said.

“The PTI government has embarked upon programmes of vocational training and skills development to enable workers to get their due share in job markets within and outside the country," he added.

The prime minister said as workers’ role was pivotal for the economic development of any country, his government was committed to ensuring that the benefits of economic progress translated into the prosperity of all sections of the populations including workers. “May Allah help us to truly put in our best efforts for the prosperity of our workers and our country," he maintained.

Meanwhile, former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said Pakistan’s working class was in crisis on May Day. “Its human dignity is being violated and its right to unionise for collective bargaining is being suppressed to further the agenda of crony capitalism,” he said in his May Day statement.

Rabbani said on the May Day the Federal Government gifted the PIA working class the Essential Services Act.

The trade union activity of CBA has been suspended and through a letter the management has de-recognised all associations, including the Palpa, and all working agreements have been terminated, he said.

“The PIA is under the CEO rule. This is a classic example of how the management is using the virus to further its anti-trade union agenda and impose absolutism in PIA,” he said. He said the federal government continues to violate fundamental rights in terms of Article 17, and Articles 37(e) and 38(a), Principles of Policy, Constitution, 1973.

He said all political parties should move a constitutional amendment, whereby, there is a guarantee for gainful employment to all workers and they be given representation in Parliament.

Rabbani said as a Member of Parliament, he shares the blame but at the same time calls upon governments and political parties to come out of the influence of big business and legislate to strengthen trade unionism, health care, old age benefits and insurance. “Contract, bonded and child labour have to be abolished. These are minimum issues on which a national consensus can be achieved,” he said.