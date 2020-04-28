PCB to consider Salim Malik’s plea as per ICC rules

ISLAMABAD: Salim Malik plea for reprieve could only be considered if he fulfills all the requirements inked in over 20 pages of questionnaire handed over to him in 2011-12 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the instructions of game’s governing body i.e. ICC.

PCB legal adviser Tafazil Rizvi in a talk with The News while welcoming Malik apology, said that ball had long been in his court. “He was handed over a lengthy over 20 pages questionnaire almost nine years back. He has yet to get back and never submitted replies. It is pertinent on him to first submit satisfactory replies and then expect some positive things,” Rizvi said.

When asked whether he would be having that very documents with him even now, the PCB legal adviser said those were very important papers and he must be having even now. “If not, he can demand a copy of these.”

The ICC Anti-Corruption unit is curious on Malik’s repeated meetings with suspects during his playing days. Why he had arranged these meetings and how many other cricketers were part of that group? were some of the very important questions, the ICC wanted to get from the cricketer. It has been learnt that there are very good chances that ICC Unit might conduct interview with Malik once he submit the answers of queries. “Malik has to fulfill all the requirements before expecting any relief from the ICC or for that matter from the PCB.”

Only the other day Salim Malik apologized to the nation and his fans over his involvement in match fixing and betting following 19 long years, saying he was ready to share the details as required by the game’s governing body ICC in a questioner forwarded to him in 2011-12.

“I am sorry what I have done almost 19 years back and I am ready to cooperate fully with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and ICC. I deserve a second chance as all other cricketers were given,” he said.

Malik, 57 was banned for life in 2000. He however was given reprieve by the court of law in 2008 but never was considered seriously for any position by the PCB. The Board kept on saying that without getting any positive signals from the ICC, Malik’s appointment in any capacity was not possible.