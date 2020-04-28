Sindh governor tested positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail late Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Ismail, in a tweet, said: "I have just been tested COVID-19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out." "Imran Khan thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah."



PTI spokesperson Jamal Siddiqui said that Ismail had had himself tested for the virus on Sunday. Ismail revealed that he had isolated himself at the his residence. "I have informed people I met [over the past couple of days]," he said. "Will also have my family tested for the virus, " he added. The governor appealed to the public to pray for him, saying that his health was fine. "I'm feeling better. No need to worry, " he said.