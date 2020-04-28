This refers to the news story, 'Subsidiary beneficiaries be allowed to return money to avert action' (April 6). The recourse recommended by a cross-section of our national industrial and agricultural leadership is noteworthy. It is an apt proposal that the government gives a firm option (akin to a 'call option' in financial terminology) to the beneficiaries of the sugar subsidy that they avert legal action by depositing with the treasury the amount they had received. This need not take the form of a feud or tussle, either overt or covert. After all, these sugar companies will continue to operate in the future as well, by serving the people, by contributing taxes to the treasury, etc, hence, they should be treated with leniency but strictly according to law. There is no need for the government to open up new fronts or garner new challenges in the current environment.

The sugar merchants should be 'implored' to return the funds, in installments to the government if they so desire, and in turn these funds should be rapidly diverted to the Covid-19 fund to enable the nation to finance the war on corona. This would be a win-win proposition for both the federal government and the sugar barons in the perspective of the general public; the fact that these two entities collude to return/mobilize the sugar subsidy funds to help fight the most potent, clear, and present danger of our times, would be a laudable, highly moral gesture.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore