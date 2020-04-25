Parliament has pivotal role in fight against coronavirus: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Parliament had a pivotal role in the fight against the coronavirus, being the reflection of the collective thinking of the nation.

He observed this while talking to the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who called on him here. The prime minister emphasised that implementing the decisions taken at the Parliament level was the government’s priority.

The prime minister maintained that the government was taking every possible measure to rid the country of coronavirus, adding, “We have to surmount this challenge collectively as a nation”.

He appreciated the steps taken by the NA speaker regarding the establishment of a functional committee for the Zaireen and Tableeghi Jamaat. On his part, the NA speaker appreciated the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus, and added that it was because of timely measures that the trajectory of the coronavirus in Pakistan was low when compared with other countries of the world.

Asad Qaiser said a special parliamentary committee on coronavirus comprising parliamentary leaders had been established which had given positive suggestions to cope with the current situation.

The speaker also apprised the prime minister of matters pertaining to the convening of the session of the National Assembly. Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan informed the Senate Committee on Rules and Procedures Thursday that convening of the assembly was possible in coming days.

Meanwhile, Babar Awan also met the prime minister and discussed political matters and the issues relating to the legislature and legislative business. Pir Syed Habib Irfan also called on the prime minister, while PTI MNA Farrukh Habib was also present on the occasion.