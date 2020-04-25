This refers to the article, 'Task force efforts' by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman (April 22). Our senior most scientist informs us that the prime minister had established a Task Force on Knowledge Economy of which he is vice-chairman. The task force initiated carefully selected projects led by best scientists and engineers, but in many of these projects the planning ministry requires feasibility study which scientists feel a huge waste of time and national resources. As a result "many of these projects, including establishment of a university in the PM House Islamabad, have been put on hold by the Central Development Working Party". May one ask who were the educationists/experts who recommended converting the PM House into a university?

Universities are house of knowledge. Cement, steel and concrete do not make a university. The main cause of Pakistan being among the least developed countries of the world is that we have been implementing bad projects for the last more than 70 years. The projects proposed by political leaders who do not have in depth knowledge of any specialized subject should not only have feasibility studies but such feasibility studies should be cross-checked by independent experts. There is no other way to check the wasteful use of scarce resources.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad