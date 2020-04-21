HRCP on PPEs: Call to heed YDA’s legitimate demands

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has demanded the provincial government heed the legitimate demands of the young doctors on strike in Punjab.

The country’s need for medical personnel in the midst of a public health crisis does not override their right to occupational health and safety. Nor does it justify the high-handedness of the police who attempted to quell the strike by force.

Several grievances put forward by representatives of the Grand Health Alliance are cause of serious concern. They claimed that public hospitals had inadequate Coronavirus screening facilities for medical personnel, and that the health ministry disbursed personal protective equipment (PPE) only to those doctors and nurses who work in the Coronavirus isolation wards. However, all medical personnel remained vulnerable so long as they were working in any part of any hospital.

The striking doctors also complained that the wards used to house infected colleagues were abysmal, reflecting even more poorly on the conditions in patient wards. It is also worrying to hear doctors say that they fear their jobs may be terminated allegedly at the behest of the health ministry if they speak to the media about their concerns. All these concerns must be addressed promptly and fairly if the long fight against this pandemic is to be successful.