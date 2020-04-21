Ulema back PM’s lockdown strategy

ISLAMABAD: Prominent Ulema and Mashaikh Monday strongly supported the lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and assured full cooperation on this count.

A delegation of religious scholars called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here assure him of full coordination to implement the decision of precautionary measures taken by the government as well as the SOPs. The delegation included Pir Aminul Hasanat Shah, Pir Shams-ul-Amin, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Hafiz Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sahibzada Pir Sultan Fayyaz Hussain, Mufti Maulana Syed Charagh Din Shah and Maulana Ziaullah Shah.

Whereas, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani also attended the meeting through video link while Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to PM Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz and others were also present in the meeting. Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi also attended the meeting through video link.

The religious scholars of the country said that the stance of the prime minister about lockdown was a realistic approach and according to ground realities, says a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office after the meeting.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday that the Ulema endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and also assured him of their complete cooperation. She was speaking to the media along with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri after a meeting between the Prime Minister Imran Khan and religious scholars here.

President Dr Arif Alvi also had a similar meeting with Ulema and Mashaikh with focus on the special precautionary steps to be adopted during prayers in the holy month of Ramazan. She maintained that the nation had to fight on two fronts simultaneously: have to ensure that daily life continues to function. “We have to keep fighting as a country the coronavirus as well as unemployment and hunger. This is the thinking behind the prime minister’s coronavirus strategy. And this strategy has been strongly acknowledged, endorsed and appreciated by the respected Ulema,” she noted.

The coronavirus, she emphasized, was a major challenge and it would have to be fought with the power of faith. She added it had been decided to keep the mosques open during the holy month of Ramazan.

Dr Firdous said that the Ulema appreciated prime minister’s decision to reopen mosques during the Ramazan and that they called his decision both ‘Islam friendly and humanity friendly’. On the suggestion, floated by the Ulema during the meeting, directions would be issued to the state-run television and other outlets to commence religious tele-schools for students of seminaries, enabling them to learn from home during the lockdown.

The prime minister, she noted, would call for a nationwide ‘Day of Tauba’ (Day of Forgiveness) and ‘Youm-e-Rehmat (Day of Blessings) on Friday to seek Allah Almighty’s forgiveness and assistance in the nation’s fight against the unprecedented pandemic in the shape of the virus. The prime minister assured the Ulema that he would direct relevant ministries to prepare a plan to offer interest-free loans to madrassas to deal with the financial fallout from the virus outbreak. Additionally, he asked his economic advisers to look seriously into Mufti Taqi Usmani and Mufti Munibur Rehman’s suggestion of having an interest-free economy. Dr Firdous noted that the prime minister agreed to offer monetary relaxation in utility bills for mosques and madrassas. Noorul Haq Qadri said that the prime minister wanted to keep the mosques open but insisted that action would be taken if the 20-point SOPs violated. He added the next Friday would be observed as a Day of Forgiveness and Blessings.

He said that the government would like the 20-point SOPs must be complied with strictly in view of the virus threat.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Maulana Hanif Jalandhari of Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia claimed that the prime minister agreed to release religious leaders and others arrested for violating restrictions during the ongoing lockdown.

However, in turn, he requested the Ulema to ensure implementation of the 20-point standard operating procedures during the holy month of Ramazan.