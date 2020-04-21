SCCI slams power loadshedding in industrial estates

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern at power loadshedding in industrial estates by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) particularly in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road in Peshawar.

The issue was raised during a meeting with SCCI President Maqsood Anwar by a delegation of small industrialists led by the president of Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar, Arif Waheed Awan here at the chamber house on Monday. The SCCI chief said the all government, private institutions, commercial centres and industries are mostly shut down due to ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of the novel Covid-19 (coronavirus), due to which the electricity consumption has been reduced. He said despite that the Pesco is carrying out power loadshedding in the industrial estates, which is incomprehensible. Maqsood Anwar went on to say that limited industries have been kept operational by authorities concerned in wake of lockdown in the province. But, he said, it was making difficult to run factories in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar because of the ongoing electricity loadshedding.

The chamber president said the power outages from 4 to 6 hours in industrial were worrisome and unacceptable to them. He reminded that the industrial estates had been exempted from electricity loadshedding. He asked the Pesco to explain, why it is resorting to power outages in industrial estates despite a cut in electricity consumption due to closure of business hubs, private, government departments and most of industries in the province. The SCCI chief demanded Federal Minister for Water and Power, Umar Ayub, and Chief Executive, Pesco, Amjad Khan to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply to all industrial estates.