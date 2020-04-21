Baseball academies to be established in Sindh: Fakhar

LAHORE: President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah announced establishment of Baseball Academies in Sindh.

Fakhar said that men and women players of all age categories from Sindh can represent Pakistan at international level. He made this announcement while talking to the Senior Vice President of the Federation Engineer Mohammad Mohsin Khan on the promotion of baseball project in Sindh. He said that the Federation has set up baseball academies to train young players in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and FATA while continuing the mission of Founder Baseball in Pakistan Late Syed Khawar Shah. Since all sports activities are shut down due to the Corona virus across Pakistan, baseball academies will be established in Sindh when sports activities will be restored after the outbreak of this virus and the existing academies will be upgraded. Syed Fakhr Ali Shah said that he is the son of the late sportsman Syed Khawar Shah who had been all out for promotion of sports. Fakhar added he has participated in more than 50 international events as a player, team leader, manager etc. and also attend different Sports Seminars, Coaching Courses and Clinics, which is a unique record.