People urged to report domestic violence

Islamabad: The human rights ministry has urged people to report domestic abuse and violence during the current coronavirus-induced lockdown to its toll-free helpline.

In a tweet, the ministry said lockdowns and quarantine measures often left women and children vulnerable to domestic abuse and violence, which was known to rise during emergencies.

It added that its helpline was meant for those feeling unsafe at home or experiencing or witnessing violence.

According to it, the toll-free helpline is 1099 on landline for calls and 0333-9085709 on Whatsapp for both calls and texts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently warned of a 'horrifying global surge' in domestic violence during the coronavirus crisis and urged governments to step up efforts to prevent violence against women.

"We know lockdowns and quarantines are essential to suppressing COVID-19. But they can trap women with abusive partners," Guterres said in a video message.