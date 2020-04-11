Two motorcycle lifters arrested

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang of motorcycle lifters. According to an AVLC spokesperson, Aslam alias Aslo, son of Boral, and Muzaffar Ali alias Motu, son of Pandi Khan, were drugs addicts and habitual motorcycle lifters. They used to sell stolen motorcycles’ parts to scrap dealers. One stolen motorcycle was also recovered from their possession. Legal proceedings and efforts for further arrests were under way, the spokesperson added.