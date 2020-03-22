NAB chief bans visitors’ entry into Bureau offices

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, immediately banned the entry of visitors to NAB headquarters, Islamabad, regional bureaus, including Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NAB chairman will chair a high-level meeting at the NAB headquarters on March 24 for devising strategy to combat coronavirus.

The meeting will be attended by the deputy chairman, NAB, prosecutor general, director general, operations, and senior officers. Director generals of regional bureaus will attend the meeting via video link. The strategy regarding coronavirus would be announced on Tuesday.