Citizen shot dead, another injured in robbery incident

Rawalpindi: A citizen was shot dead and another was injured in firing of robbers on Saturday in the limits of Banni Police Station.

Some armed robbers entered into the house of Umair Ahmed and tried to hostage the family on gunpoint.

As per SHO Banni Police Station, the armed robbers entered a house and tried to hostage the family but on resistance from the owner of the house, they opened fire and killed Umair Ahmed and injured Zubair Ahmed.

Receiving the information, CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis reached at the scene and assigned DSP Waris Khan to trace and arrest the culprits within one week.

DSP Waris Khan along with his team collected evidences from the scene and stated that unknown robbers will be traced and arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan Police in a crackdown on unlawful possession of arms and weapons held three culprits and recovered two Kalashnikovs from the culprits Nazar Hussein and Mooez Hafiz and MP5 rifle from Yusuf and also recovered bullets from their possession.