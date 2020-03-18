PBA demands Geo News cable slot restoration

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA), meanwhile, took notice of cable operators’ complaint about relegation of Geo News position on cable.
The Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA) said that the Pemra had not cited any reason for closing or relegating Geo News.
It said that if Pemra had any complaint about the code conduct, it should follow its law, adding that without hearing Geo, changing its slot was unjust. The PBA demanded immediate restoration of Geo News position on cable.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA), meanwhile, took notice of cable operators’ complaint about relegation of Geo News position on cable.
The Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA) said that the Pemra had not cited any reason for closing or relegating Geo News.
It said that if Pemra had any complaint about the code conduct, it should follow its law, adding that without hearing Geo, changing its slot was unjust. The PBA demanded immediate restoration of Geo News position on cable.