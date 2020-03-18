close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 18, 2020

PBA demands Geo News cable slot restoration

National

 
March 18, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA), meanwhile, took notice of cable operators’ complaint about relegation of Geo News position on cable.

The Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA) said that the Pemra had not cited any reason for closing or relegating Geo News.

It said that if Pemra had any complaint about the code conduct, it should follow its law, adding that without hearing Geo, changing its slot was unjust. The PBA demanded immediate restoration of Geo News position on cable.

Latest News

More From Pakistan