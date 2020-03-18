PBA demands Geo News cable slot restoration

LAHORE: The Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA), meanwhile, took notice of cable operators’ complaint about relegation of Geo News position on cable.

The Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA) said that the Pemra had not cited any reason for closing or relegating Geo News.

It said that if Pemra had any complaint about the code conduct, it should follow its law, adding that without hearing Geo, changing its slot was unjust. The PBA demanded immediate restoration of Geo News position on cable.