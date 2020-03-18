Secretaries visit country’s biggest quarantine centre in Multan

MULTAN: Secretary Specialised Health Nabeel Awan and Secretary Primary Health Muhammad Usman visited the country’s largest quarantine centre, consisting of 2,976 rooms here on Tuesday.

The quarantine centre has been set up at Labour Welfare Complex located in industrial area of the city. Commissioner Shanul Haq and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial secretaries stated that the pilgrims returning from Iran through Taftan would be made to stay at this quarantine centre. They informed that out of total 15,000 pilgrims, 1,200 belonged to south Punjab, adding that they (pilgrims) would be kept at Multan and Bahawalpur quarantines centres.

Only five suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted to the Nishtar Hospital, they informed and added that a mechanism would be formulated to mitigating the rush of people at the health facility. Doctors, nurses and paramedics were the frontline force of the Health Department and their lives would not be put on risk at any cost, they assured.

They urged the media to play its role for awareness of the masses, including hand hygiene and cleanliness, saying that the people should adopt social distancing.

Mask was not mandatory for each one of us and elderly people over 60 were more vulnerable for the virus, they clarified. Meanwhile, the commissioner and the DC visited the Nishtar Hospital to check the arrangements. Focal Person for Coronavirus Dr Naveed Jamal briefed the officials on the latest situation. NMU VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha was also present.

Directorate colleges resolve 55pc complaints: Director Colleges Prof Qazi Khalid on Tuesday said that around 55 per cent complaints concerning Directorate Colleges Multan had been resolved during the last six months.

Talking to the agency here, he said that 388 complaints concerning Multan Directorate of Colleges were uploaded by complainants from July 2019 to Feb 2020 and 193 of these complaints had been resolved. He said that out of the remaining 195 complaints, 116 were under process and 79 were dropped.