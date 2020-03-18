‘Exports to increase manifold after completion of M-III Industrial Estate’

FAISALABAD: After completion of M-III Industrial Estate at Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad, the Pakistani exports would increase manifold, said Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Managing Director Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday, he said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the FIEDMC would encourage those foreign and local investors, who intended to set up export-oriented industrial units at the industrial estate. He said that almost all plots in M-III Industrial Estate had been sold out where textile, steel, engineering, chemical, food processing, agricultural and plastic units would be constructed with a huge investment of Rs 400 billion by the local and foreign investors. He said that after commissioning of these industrial units in M-III Industrial Estate, more than 250,000 jobless people would get jobs in these units where uninterrupted electricity would be supplied.

Kashif Ashfaq said that the leading investors from China, Turkey, Korea, UK and Pakistan would invest huge amount in the special economic zone of the FIEDMC.