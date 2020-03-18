Sepoy embraces martyrdom in unprovoked firing by India

ISLAMABAD: A sepoy of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom (shahadat) in unprovoked firingof Indian forces. Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Shahkot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) with heavy weapons, an Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR) press release said. Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian forces fire and targeted the post that initiated fire, inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material. During exchange of fire, one brave soldier Sepoy Wajid Ali, age 20 years, resident of District Dadu, valiantly responding to Indian ceasefire violation embraced shahadat.