Police take homeopath into custody for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine

During their ongoing crackdown on people selling fake COVID-19 vaccines, police on Tuesday arrested one more man who had been swindling people in Baldia Town. The Madina Colony police said a person informed them through social media about a man calling himself homeopath Dr Haji Ahmed Mujahid and running a clinic in Baldia Town. Police raided the clinic and arrested him. They registered FIR No. 89/20 under sections 419/420 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on behalf of the state and initiated further investigation.

Doctor remanded

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded a person who claimed to be a doctor and was selling a fake vaccine for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) at his private clinic in the Defence Housing Authority neighborhood.

The JM-VI of the South district sent the suspect, who goes by the name Dr Syed Didar Ali, in police custody on physical remand for one day, SHO Defence Police Station Muhammad Ali said. The court also sought a progress report from the investigation officer on the next hearing on Wednesday (today).

The suspect was arrested from his West Point Clinic in the West Point Tower in the DHA Phase II Extension. A picture of apparent advertisement of his clinic was also shared with media. It read that the “Vaccine for Coronavirus is available” and that the facility had a laboratory for checkups.

According to the police, the suspect was a quack and malignantly and fraudulently selling fake vaccine. An FIR under Section 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating or dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against him on the complaint of the state.

Administrator held

A day after the police arrested two private school principals for violating the Sindh government’s order to keep all educational institutions closed in view of the corona threat, one more school administrator was arrested on Tuesday for flouting the ban.

Police said that academic activities at Shamim Akhtar’s school in Liaquatabad continued despite the government’s orders to the contrary. They added that examinations were scheduled to take place at the institution at the time a raid was carried out there. SHO Liaquat Hayat Khan said the police registered FIR No. 74/20 under Section 188 of the PPC.

Two arrested

Police also removed a tent being put up in a Korangi neighbourhood for a wedding. On a tip-off, officials reached the Zaman Town area where two men were putting up a tent on the main road. Tauseef and Dilshad were arrested, and FIR No. 130/20 under Section 188 of the PPC was registered against them.