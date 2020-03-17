Amnesty Int’l concerned at Jang/Geo head’s arrest

COLOMBO/BRUSSELS: Amnesty International Monday expressed deep concern over the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakeel-ur-Rahman. A twitter message sai: “Amnesty International is deeply concerned with the arrest of Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rahman in what appears to be yet another incident of harassment of journalists in Pakistan. He must be guaranteed a fair trial andaccess to legal representation.” Meanwhile, the Brussels-based International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) concerns over the arrest. The editor in chief of Pakistan's largest media group was arrested over a 34-year old property deal following an investigation by the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The International Federation of Journalists joined its affiliate, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), in expressing grave concern about the implications of the arrest for freedom of expression and the jobs and rights of the company's workers.

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said: “Legal procedures should never be used to silence critical journalism and whilst we respect the law we are deeply concerned about the implications of this action for freedom of expression and the rights of Jang workers".