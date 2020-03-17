London Bridge closed to most vehicles until October

LONDON: London Bridge has been closed to most vehicles for the next seven months due to a £5 million roadworks project.Only buses, taxis, motorcycles and bicycles will be able to use the bridge, which opened to traffic in 1973, until October. Pedestrians will also be able to use the bridge, but Transport for London said there would be less space than usual.

The work will include having 24 of the bridge’s bearings replaced, with the entire surface re-waterproofed and replaced. Drivers are being warned diversions across Tower Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge will be “extremely busy”.The current form of London Bridge replaced a Victorian stone arch which was sold to American entrepreneur Robert P McCulloch and reassembled in Arizona.