‘Social distancing’ urged as virus cases swell to 183 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Monday the spread of coronavirus could be contained effectively if people voluntarily take precautionary measures and observe social distancing without getting panicked, as the infection cases in the country climbed to 183.

Separately, Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh – the province most affected by the infection, feared further increase in virus cases, however, he said the provincial government was taking action to contain the infection.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in Pakistan ballooned to 183 on Monday after a sharp increase in cases was reported among pilgrims who had recently returned from Iran via Taftan and were being quarantined in Sindh’s Sukkur district. The total cases in Sindh shot to 150 after 119 new cases. While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra, in a tweet, confirmed first 15 cases in the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting of National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus, the Prime Minister said the government realised the severity of the problem and all out steps would be taken in that regard.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah, Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, special assistants to prime minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Dr Moeed Yousuf, Dr Zafar Mirza, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and other committee members attended the meeting.

The provincial chief ministers participated in the meeting through video link which discussed the progress on the implementation of the decisions taken by the National Security Committee, the challenges and the future strategy. The chief ministers apprised the meeting of the measures being taken by their respective governments. The Prime Minister stressed the need to sensitise masses on the seriousness of the issue and create public awareness on the precautionary measures.

Khan said he would also address the nation on the issue. He said the Pakistani nation had bravely faced every ordeal in the past and God Willing, the coronavirus would also be tackled through joint national efforts. The Prime Minister reiterated his call for the people not to get panicked rather economic activities and jobs protection for the common man was the top-most priority of the government and it was taking all steps to protect economy from negative impacts of coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, federal secretaries and senior officials.

The meeting deliberated upon impacts of coronavirus on global economy and the state of Pakistan’s economy in that regard. It was decided to set up an inter-ministerial committee headed by the finance adviser to keep a vigil on the country’s economy on a daily basis and advise advance steps in that regard.

The Prime Minister directed the meeting to prepare a comprehensive policy for providing relief to the common man, keeping in view the emergence of any possible situation. He also directed that availability of essential items in abundance be ensured. He emphasised that any complaint about hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated, and in case of such a complaint strict action would be taken.

Meanwhile, religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister office in Islamabad amid fast spreading coronavirus fears for a consultative meeting. Prime Minister Khan and Maulana Tariq Jamil leading by example took strict precautionary measures. In a picture released by the Prime Minister office after the meeting concluded, the Premier and Maulana Tariq Jamil can be seen enacting social distancing as an example for the people to follow as a precaution. The Prime Minister’s office said one needs to play their due role and avoid handshakes and other physical contact to ensure public health and safety.