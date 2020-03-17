MQM-Pakistan lauds ex-PM Jamali’s statement about Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali at his residence on Sunday to discuss politics after his statement in favour of Karachi as the capital of the country.

Siddiqui was accompanied by senior deputy convener of the party Amir Khan and two members of the coordination committee: Kisher Zehra and Abdul Waseem.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the MQM-P convener said they thanked Jamali for his comments about Karachi, adding that they held a “facts-based” discussion with him over the city’s issues. He told the journalists that their meetings will continue.

Jamali claimed that the capital was moved to Islamabad forcibly despite the fact that Karachi was a better location. He also said that the Karachi of that time was much better than what it is today.

‘Funds released’: The Karachi president of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, said the MNAs representing the city have received funds of Rs150 million each from the federal government for development works in their respective consistencies.

He claimed that the disbursement of funds of Rs3.4 billion to Karachi’s MNAs was carried out under the prime minister’s programme to develop the city. He said the MPAs will also receive funds of Rs30 million each for similar works.

Zaman was addressing a news conference at the PTI headquarters Insaf House along with other party leaders of the city, including Mahmud Molvi, MPA Saeed Afridi, Imran Siddiqui and Tauqeer Ahmed.

He said the MNAs will carry out their projects through the public works department while the MPAs will do so through the Karachi Municipal Corporation. He also said development works were already under way in Malir, Gadap Town, Bin Qasim Town and Ibrahim Hyderi.

The PTI Karachi chief said that Rs3 billion more will be received from the Centre in the next phase. He gave the credit of the release of funds to Federal Ports & Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi and former finance minister Asad Umer, and hoped that the funds will be utilised transparently.

Lauding the Sindh government’s efforts to curb coronavirus, Zaman said the provincial administration was following the directions of the Centre, otherwise he did not see Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party doing any good.

Over the matter of the police department, he said that the “Zardari game” has begun in the province, because according to him, the recent reshuffling in the top ranks was incomprehensible.