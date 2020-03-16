Overcharging continues in weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE:The prices of essential seasonal vegetables were further increased besides overcharging as the district government focused on coronavirus preparedness which gave an opportunity to the sellers to fleece the public.

The business activities remained normal in weekly makeshift markets as no fear of caronavirus spread was observed in the people. However, the sellers said that the less number of people visited the bazaar this week contrary to the administrative staff’s claim that the normalcy was witnessed. This week again number of seasonal vegetables was not sold in the makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing issue. On the other side, vendors continued overcharging in the makeshift markets in the presence of the administrative staff.

In all makeshift markets, ginger, garlic and green chilli were sold higher than the official rates but the administration remained unable to control this phenomenon exposing their inability or connivance with the sellers. Lower grade such as B and C grade variety of all seasonal fruits were sold at A-grade prices while A-grade items were sold at special variety rates and special variety was not available. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs41 to 43 per kg, and potato B-grade fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, mixed sold at Rs43 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was fixed at Rs55 to 60 per kg, not available, B-grade at Rs55 to 60 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, B-grade at Rs34 to 36 per kg mixed sold at Rs38 per kg. The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs115 to 159 per kg, not available, garlic Chinese was reduced by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs288 to 302 per kg, sold at Rs320 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs330 to 345 per kg, not sold, ginger Thai was fixed at Rs280 to 285 per kg, sold at Rs360 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Cucumber farm was unchanged at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

Bitter gourd was gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, not available on pricing issue. Spinach local was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, and spinach farm gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg, both sold at Rs30 per kg. Zucchini long was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, zucchini round was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Cauliflower was gained Re one per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Ladyfinger was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, not available on pricing issue. Arum was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs94 to 97 per kg, not sold. Green chilli price was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Capsicum price was fixed at Rs70 to 80 per kg, not available on pricing issue. The price of pea was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, mixed sold at Rs30 per kg.

Carrot local was reduced by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Coriander was fixed at Rs50 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Beans were sold at Rs200 per kg while no rates were issued. Methi was increased by Rs3 per kg fixed at Rs31 to 33 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Turnip was unchanged at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg.

Mustard leaves fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, not sold. Radish increased by Rs2 per kg fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Beetroot was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Gram green was fixed at Rs52 to 55 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.

The price of different varieties of apples was fixed at Rs65 to 185 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs90 to 150 per kg and A-grade was not available there. The price of Banana A-category further increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs150 to 155 per dozen, not available and B-category fixed at Rs80 to 85 per dozen, sold at Rs90 to 100 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs130 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Pomegranate Bedana was fixed at Rs300 to 310 per kg, not available, price for Pomegranate danadar was fixed at Rs207 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, and Pomegranate khandari was sold at Rs180 to 215 per kg, not sold. Grapes Iranian was fixed at Rs210 to 218 per kg, not sold. Guava was fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. Sweet potato price was fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs15 to 16 per piece, lower quality sold at Rs15 to 20 per piece. Musami was fixed Rs100 to 110 per dozen, lower grade sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen and A-grade sold at Rs130 per dozen. Citrus fruit special was fixed at Rs220 to 225 per dozen, not available, citrus fruit A-grade was fixed at Rs113 to 138 per dozen, sold at Rs160 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs52 to 104 per dozen sold at Rs130 per dozen.

Malta (Sweet) was fixed at Rs100 to 110 per dozen, sold at Rs140 per dozen. Strawberry was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, not available on pricing issue. Sapodilla was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Dates Iranian fixed at Rs215 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 500 per kg.