Radiology report confirms Dr Adnan was assaulted

LONDON: The personal physician of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered serious injuries in the violent assault a few yard away from the Avenfield apartments, his medical report has confirmed.

Dr Adnan Khan was on his way to the routine walk when he was attacked by two masked men. The men used a metal rod to inflict maximum pain to Dr Adnan Khan.

The radiology report confirms that Dr Adnan Khan was assaulted which has left him with “pain and tender over the left ribs.” The doctor notes in the report, “There is a possible non-displaced fracture line in relation to the left 4th rib in the axillary line. This would be an unusual site for a fracture but I note that he has left axillary pain.

“No other definite rib fracture is demonstrated and there is no evidence of displacement. There is no pneumothorax or pleural effusion. The lungs otherwise appear clear. The heart size and configuration are normal. There is no hila or mediastinal lymph node enlargement.”

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Dr Adnan was shifted to Princess Grace Hospital where he was given treatment for his serious injuries. Dr Adnan mentioned that he had been receiving threats to his life and his person via telephone before this attack occurred.

After being released from the hospital, Dr Adnan was unable to walk without the aid of a stick but he thanked his supporters, his wife and the London Metropolitan Police for their cooperation.

He tweeted, "In reference to the recent physical assault on me inflicting multiple injuries including a fractured rib, I’m thankful to the London Metropolitan Police for the support/assistance & ongoing efforts & investigations to apprehend the culprits.” A spokesman for the police said that two detectives have been assigned to the case and investigation is being focused on assault/ grievous bodily harm (GBH).