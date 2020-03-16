Fox caught from house given to zoo

A fox that was recently caught from a house in the Landhi area of the city was sent to the Karachi Zoological Garden on Sunday.

As residents of the area complained about the animal, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation fire brigade came to catch it. According to a statement issued by the KMC, during a ceremony at the Kidney Hill Park, KMC Municipal Commissioner Dr Saif ur Rehman proposed to name the fox ‘Kidney Hill’. The fox sent to the zoo is female. It was caught in good health and is around eight years old.