Crackdown against criminals

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 17 culprits during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, liquor from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, Aabpara arrested accused Sadiq and recovered 1150 grams hashish from him. Kohsar police arrested accused Irfan Raiz and recovered 20 liters wine from him. Bani Gala police arrested two accused Sarfraz and Junaid and recovered 20 liter alcohol and 03 bottles wine from their possession.

Golra police arrested two accused Muhammad Sajid and Muhammad Muhammad Shakeel and recovered 2050 cartridges of 30 bore pistols from their possession. Sihala police arrested accused Muhammad Kamal and recovered 280 gram hashish from him.

Cases against all arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is

Underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed 10 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.