Don’t waste energy, relax until 2023, governor tells Opp

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has advised the opposition not to waste its energies and relax until the year 2023.

The opposition parties are not adhering to the people but their personal agenda. We will not budge even an inch from the principled stance on accountability. The past rulers had been watching their own interests instead of the poor. Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular political leader of Pakistan.

Advising the general public, the governor said there was no need to be worried about coronavirus as the virus could be avoided by following precautionary/ safety measures. He expressed these views in a meeting with Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Dr Akhtar Malik, and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab’s Vice-Chairman Waseem Ramey at Governor House here as well as in his twitter message regarding coronavirus.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the government had no danger from opposition’s moves as people of Pakistan were standing by the government and the PTI had mandate to govern for five years. The prime minister is removing all bottlenecks in the process of provision of relief to the people. We will ensure protection to people’s health and provide them with all basic facilities.

The country is moving in the right direction due to successful economic policies of the government. The government’s economic and social policies are centric towards public welfare. In his video message regarding coronavirus, Punjab Governor said that COVID-19 had become a big threat and challenge for the entire world; however, people need to be worried and follow precautionary and safety measures to avoid the virus. In order to protect from coronavirus, shaking hands and embracing should be avoided; cleanliness must be ensured; wash hands frequently and avoid public and crowded places.

Awareness session: The Planning and Development Board arranged an awareness session on the preventive measures against coronavirus with the collaboration of Health Department.

The incidents of infection of coronavirus in people around the globe, including Pakistan, are increasing. In the wake of the situation, the department has taken all the mandatory steps to sensitise its staff about the virus.

Dr Sohail Saqlain and Professor Dr Zapsasha Tahir from Health Department conducted the awareness session at P&D Complex. They discussed all important preventative measures, from washing hands after every hour to wearing masks in public and maintaining social distance of three feet from everyone.

The department has also taken all the necessary measures at Planning and Development Complex. Informative leaflets have put in lobbies and important spaces in the department. All the imperative measures have also been taken to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the department. On the instructions of the authority, sanitiser dispensers have been placed in every meeting room, washrooms and other important places in the department building.

LDA City: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced the schedule for receiving development charges from the owners of about 10,000 plots in phase I, Jinnah Sector, LDA City.

Officials said the owners could deposit the first installment of development charges by April 7, 2020. They said challan forms for the purpose were available on LDA's website www.lda.gop.pk. They said the development charges could be deposited in any branch of Allied Bank across the country.