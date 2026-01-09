Prince Harry to finally bring his kids back to the UK?

Prince Harry could finally bring his kids back to the UK?

Prince Harry is said to be preparing for a major victory in his security battle.

With the Duke of Sussex receiving automatic police protection while visiting the UK, insiders claim that this could change everything. "A win for Harry and Meghan would change everything," a friend of royal has said.

Furthermore, Richard Eden noted that such ruling could spark significant controversy. "They (Harry and Meghan) would have the major perk of automatic taxpayer-funded protection but none of the obligations of public service."

While the protection is paid by British taxpayers, Richard wrote in piece for DailyMail, "Forcing hard-pressed British taxpayers to spend hundreds of thousands of pounds paying for security for the Sussexes would cause outrage. This is a couple so rich that Harry was able to make a personal donation of £1.1million to Children in Need on his last visit to Britain in September."

The royal expert added, "Not only would taxpayers be alarmed by a ruling in Harry’s favour, but it would open a can of worms for the Royal Family... It’s not too late to think twice before the flagging Sussexes are given an unwelcome boost by the British Establishment."

It is pertinent to mention that as Prince Harry has been fighting to have his taxpayer-funded armed security reinstated since stepping back from his royal during and relocating to US with Meghan Markle in 2020, the final decision is now expected in coming weeks and reports suggest that the outcome is likely to go in the Duke of Sussex's favour.