King Charles sends sweet birthday wishes to Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for their first royal engagement of 2026 on Thursday.

King Charles has sent sweet birthday wishes to his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, shared a stunning photo of the Princess of Wales with a heartfelt birthday tribute.

The King and Queen’s message for Kate Middleton reads, “Wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales!.”

Fans and friends also flooded the comments section with sweet birthday wishes after the palace shared photo of Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales is celebrating her 44th birthday today, January 9.

King Charles message for Kate comes a day after she and Prince William stepped out for their first royal engagement of 2026 on Thursday, January 8.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited health workers at Charing Cross Hospital in London.

The future queen joined Prince William for an unannounced visit to health workers, their first public appearance since their Christmas Day church outing alongside other members of the royal family.

Later, the Kensington Palace shared photos of Kate and William saying “NHS Charities Together: Driving innovation, transforming care and supporting staff wellbeing.

“A huge thank you to NHS staff and volunteers at Charing Cross Hospital, and across the UK, whose tireless efforts continue to change lives, every single day. Proud to be Joint Patrons of @nhscharitiestogether and see how it make a difference to the workforce and patients.”