PUC calls for Youm-e-Dua

LAHORE: On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), ‘Youm-e-Dua’ will be observed all over the country for eradication of coronavirus from the country. Every man in society should play his role in making awareness against the virus. Ulema and religious scholars will also educate public in Friday congregations. In a statement, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said coronavirus has turned into a pandemic and being Muslims, ‘we should seek guidance from Quran-o-Sunnah to cope with virus’. Ashrafi urged Ulema and religious scholars to educate public in congregations about precautionary measures.