Maryam breaks silence, says ‘won’t be threatened’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has broken her months-long silence, defiantly stating she will “not be threatened”.

“If anyone thinks that my I can be intimidated or subdued by putting me in jail, they should know that my commitment to civilian supremacy and the [rule of] Constitution has strengthened,” Maryam told reporters here on Thursday, flanked by senior party leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervaiz Rashid and Khurram Dastgir. “I remained silent due to some personal reasons,” she added.

Regarding her father, Nawaz Sharif’s health, she said one of his arteries are “80 to 90 per cent blocked” and would soon be operated on. Maryam refuted reports that said Sharif would not undergo treatment in her absence. “This is wrong.”

The PML-N vice president said the court was aware of the reasons behind the cases against her. She said if the court would allow her to go abroad, she would go and if the court refuses, “we will ask Mian Nawaz Sharif to go through the procedure as soon as possible”.

Maryam said her father went abroad for treatment and even though his health had somewhat improved, she did not want him to return because of her while leaving his treatment incomplete.

She added that when the party leaders and party instructs her and feels she should come forward, “I will come forward and will play my role”.