Arsenal players quarantined, Premier League match postponed

LONDON: Arsenal’s game at Manchester City on Wednesday has been postponed after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier League football fixture to be called off because of coronavirus.

Arsenal said players and four staff had been isolated at their homes after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, Vangelis Marinakis, who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The first postponement in the Premier League, which has a global following, follows widespread disruption to football and other sports across the world. Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos on February 27. Marinakis, owner of the Greek club and English side Nottingham Forest, announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. But Arsenal said the players and staff, who met Marinakis after the game at the Emirates Stadium, will return to work on Friday ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

Manchester City’s England full-back Kyle Walker said it was the sensible decision to postpone the game at City’s Etihad Stadium. Olympiakos players, staff and board members have all tested negative, the club said. Nottingham Forest also said none of their players had tested positive. The Premier League called the move a "precautionary measure" and said there were no plans to postpone any other games. Arsenal’s opponents on Saturday, relegation-threatened Brighton, said that game was still scheduled to go ahead "following consultation with the Premier League and medical advisors".

The postponement of the Manchester City v Arsenal game means Liverpool’s hopes of winning their first Premier League title since 1990 without kicking a ball have been dashed. However, should City lose to Burnley on Saturday Jurgen Klopp’s side can secure the title on Monday with the added spice of doing so by beating city rivals Everton. The Football Association, though, could reportedly take a financial hit. The FA have no insurance covering public health epidemics or what are deemed "acts of God", the Daily Mail said.