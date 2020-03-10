26 die in Skardu bus crash

ISLAMABAD: At least 26 people died in a bus crash in northern Pakistan, officials confirmed on Monday, the latest fatal incidents on the country’s dangerous roads.

Officials in the northern city of Skardu said a bus headed to Rondu district came off the road and slid into a ravine after the driver lost control following a sharp turn. "All 26 passengers in the bus died on the spot," local administration official Khurram Pervazi said.

Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, many blamed on poorroads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving. The country's northern mountainous areas have a particularly appalling record with often unpaved roads along sheer cliffs setting the scene for numerous gruesome traffic accidents over the years.