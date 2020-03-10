More rains from tomorrow to Friday

Islamabad:Promising the continuation of chilly weather in the current month of March, another spell of heavy rains will begin in Islamabad and Rawalpindi tomorrow (Wednesday).

The rains, which are likely to cause flash floods and landslides in other parts of the country, will last until Friday. The federal capital and the adjoining garrison city had witnessed a rainy spell from last Wednesday to Saturday.

According to the Met Office, a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter the country on Tuesday evening to produce rains for the next two to three days (Wednesday-Friday). Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rainfall and wind thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Punjab from Wednesday to Friday. Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period.

Also, there is a likelihood of rain with isolated heavy rainfall falling in Quetta, Zhob, Pashin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Panjgur, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung from Tuesday evening to Thursday and in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad on Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Duststorm is also expected in lower Sindh including Karachi during the period.

Heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers is also expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi khan and Faisalabad districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office warned that heavy rainfall could generate flash floods and landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Wednesday night to Friday. It asked the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to prevent damage to public life and property.