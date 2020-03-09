Women March momentum

The process of upward trajectory of women empowerment is irreversible and indeed universal notwithstanding the fierce opposition of the retrogressive forces.

The observance of the International Women Day throughout the country amply suggests that the women of Pakistan are determined to turn the page of history in their favour regardless of the opposition by hate mongering lobbies.

The countervail forces had always been there but they were inexorably subdued, and the trend of women liberation prevailed upon like as written in stone.

The Women Azadi March in Pakistan also faced the typical opposition. It was always there in one form or another if we study the pages of history of women winning the battle of their rights after arduous struggle.

Unfortunately, the Pakistani women have been lagging far behind in this count due to the badly entrenched male dominated social order. The socio-economic backwardness of our society may not surprise many as collateral. However, the ray of hope is very much there in the form of Women Azadi March though the dark clouds of intimidation and misogamy are hovering over the horizon.

The Pakistani women are confident to take the destiny in their own hands at the end of the day in sync with rising tide of women empowerment right across the world. Even Saudi Arabia has opened up in favour of women of the country.

No political Party in Pakistan has come out boldly, imbued with clarity, in support of women empowerment than the PPP that too without ifs and buts. In a message on Women International Day, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto expressed total solidarity of the PPP for the women cause in these inspiring words, ‘Women and marginalised communities are the real strength of the PPP and the party will fight together with them against those who are plotting to enslave them in the chains of patriarchy’.

The holding of Women Convention last week in Lahore to reiterate support of the PPP for women was the physical manifestation of deep rooted commitment of the party. The PPP chairman was the key speaker in the women convention in Lahore who declared unflinching support for the ‘Women Azadi March’ unlike the other major political parties, PML-N and the PTI, extending conditional support.

The main purpose of the Women Azadi March is to press the government and the civil society alike to treat them as respectable and equal citizens of the country while also underscoring the importance of abandoning the cruel customs and traditions against women.

The other purpose of the holding of the rallies is to sensitise the society and the state on the injustices being perpetrated against them in this male dominated society. Women are sadly equated as the secondary entities in the patriarchal society in terms of opportunities, inheritance, education etc. They are even denied the exercise of rights enshrined in the primary law of the land and Islam. Nothing can be more hostile to them than subjecting them to discrimination in perpetuity.

The incumbent government led by PTI lately extended qualified and meek support after considerable dithering. It may be deemed as obscure if not hypocritical, and indeed kick in the face of the female youth that enthusiastically supported the party before it parachuted to power. They were hoping that the so called ‘tabdeeli’ would be instrumental to realise their dream of holistic socio-economic development.

Their depredation today is not difficult to imagine. The official defensive articulation is simply the classic case of between the hammer and anvil. It may also be reminded that the rightest/religious lobbies then attacked the women youth’s participation in PTI rallies, riddled with singing and music, as the nefarious movement to permeate the Western culture in the country.

Today, the party’s half-hearted support for the women cause may be judged too little too late driven by the political expediency instead of the principled stand. Another U-turn may add to the political wilderness of the party that has assumed the notoriety of the highest order by any stretch of imagination.

The Founder of the Nation was abundantly in favour of the women’s participation in the nation building process like any enlightened statesman of substance who could not contemplate in his wildest imagination to exclude almost half of the nation’s population out of the nation building process. The Quaid comprehensively amplified the role of the women in these words: ‘No nation can be worthy of its existence that cannot take women along with men.

No movement can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men. There are two powers in the world, the one is sword and the other is the pen. There is great competition and rivalry between the two. There is a third power stronger than the both, that of the women’.

The prophetic words of the Quaid throw light on the importance of the role of women folk in progress and development. Those who opposed women’s role as such are surely opposing the Quaid’s vision of building Pakistan as a democratic, pluralistic, and progressive and welfare state in the real sense of the word that is at ease with itself and the world at large.

It gives grim feelings to know that Pakistan ranking in the gender parity index is 151 out of 153 countries; only Iraq and Yemen are behind our country in this regard. It is shocking that hangs our heads in shame with embarrassment. It gives enormous ache that the governments and the state institutions are not doing enough to empower the women mainly due to their alacrity to maintain status quo, and the fear of retribution of the religious lobby. The orthodox forces oppose tooth and nail any endeavour seeking to bring women at par with men by addressing the discriminatory application of laws, customs and traditions.

The governments generally do not confront the anti-women religious lobbies considering the stirring of the hornet’s nest may create serious problems of law and order contrary to the maintenance of public order. Their appeasement further emboldens the anti-women lobby.

The official circles’ expediency at the altar of the fundamental rights may not be a plausible policy in the long run because the resultant stagnation will thwarts all other developments. Undoubtedly, the dream of continuing the national building process may not see the light of the day without the effective participation of the women population of the country. Even ordinary common sense does not subscribe to keep the half of the population out of the loop.

How regretful that the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, known as believer of democratic struggle, has taken the stance that smacks of an orthodox mindset. His threat not only to oppose Women Azadi March but also to block the same on the International Women Day was least expected of him. His obsession even did not realise that the peaceful procession was the fundamental right of the all citizens and women being citizens carry the same entitlement regardless of the gender. The Jamaat-i-Islami has announced that it would bring out rallies of women, but separately, in favour of the women rights as per Islamic values. The party’s decision may prove as an attempt to spoil the movement by injecting the seeds of fissures. However, it may be considered justified by some circles because of its close proximity, if so, to bring change through persuasion rather than imposition at gun point.

The government is sadly looking the other side so far as Women Azadi March is concerned. It is equally frustrating for the women cause as its support hinges on the observance of the official parameters.

This apparent hypocrisy does not measure up to the PTI leadership’s stated policy that mobilised the youth with categorical assurances to give them more space in public affairs rather than shrinking the same to strengthen the regressive forces as a snowball impact.

The PML-N’s position on the Women Azadi March is not different than the PTI. In fact, they are on the same page so far as the Women Azadi March is concerned. The resultant alienation of the youth in particular may erode PTI political capital to the hilt. The other strata of population, who have been suffering due to the crippling price hike, unemployment, rigorous tariffs on utilities etc., may follow the footsteps to pay back with vengeance.

Pakistan People’s Party is the only exception that has been consistent in supporting the women empowerment by taking a number of legislations and significant policy dictions without taking into account misplaced expediencies and pressures.

It may be mentioned here that the PPP during its government led by the Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani enacted a series of laws to save the women from the domestic violence and harassment at the work places. The flagship programme of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was based on the concept of women empowerment which was highly appreciated by the international organisations of repute. Under the BISP the women head was entitled to receive the money thus raising her status in the respective families. The lady Health Workers scheme was another major step to empower the women who were now providing health services to women in every nook and corners of the country. The First Women Bank, appointment of women judges and the Women Police stations were other major initiatives of the PPP governments to mainstream the women of Pakistan.

World Bank in its [email protected] concluded to move in the category of upper- middle income group countries by 2047 Pakistan would require women participation from current 26% to 45%.

[email protected]