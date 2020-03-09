FIA officials can join amnesty scheme for passports

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel who failed to join an amnesty scheme, which expired on July25, 2019, for the issuance of new passports can still join the scheme.

The amnesty scheme was launched for those FIA personnel who earlier obtained their passports in private capacity in concealment of their profession.

Recently, a letter was moved by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, which reads: “I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to say that the amnesty scheme for government servants, who obtained passports in private capacity in concealment of their profession, was expired on July 25, 2019 and no extension in the amnesty scheme has been granted in this regard.

However, there are still many government servants who failed to avail the facility of amnesty scheme and now they are facing difficulties in obtaining fresh passports even for Hajj purpose and duty.”

It reads: “Keeping in view the complexity faced by such government servants who obtained passports in concealment of their profession and did not avail the subject amnesty scheme, it has been decided that passport application of such government employees may be processed in the similar way as in the amnesty scheme on the basis of NOC issued by the their respective departments subject to payment of additional fee of Rs5,000 in addition to payment of prescribed passport fee.

Thereafter, these cases may be forwarded by the regional passport offices to the zonal heads for approval. The zonal heads will submit monthly statements of all such cases to the Directorate General, Immigration and Passports. This issues with the approval of the Director General of Immigration and Passports”.