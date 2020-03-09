Vince adds to United’s miseries as Sultans stay on top

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 campaign was left on the brink as JM Vince’s exciting unbeaten half century (61 not out) helped Multan Sultans consolidate their position at the top of the table with an impressive nine-wicket win in a rain-shortened nine-overs-a-side match at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

In front of a capacity holiday crowd, Multan Sultans raced to the 92 runs target in just 6.4 overs after losing Zeeshan Ashraf (16). Man of the Match Vince’s fifty which came off 20 balls was studded with nine fours and one six. In all, he struck 11 boundaries and a six.

After Vince dispatched emerging left-arm pacer Akif Javed for 21 runs in the only over he bowled, Multan Sultans’ victory was never in doubt. Skipper Shadab Khan (1-30) took the only Multan wicket that had fallen.

Earlier, Islamabad United got off to blazing start, reaching 50 off just 21 balls as Shahid Afridi was struck for three sixes by Colin Munro (25). The New Zealander, however, perished a few balls later trying to hit leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2-13) for a six. Moeen Ali dislodged CA Ingram (6) and when Tahir removed Shadab Khan (14), United were tottering at 70 for 4 in 6.3 overs. Junaid Khan’s second scalp that saw him accounting for Asif Ali (6) further dampened United’s spirts. Junaid, who was playing his very match of the PSL, was the most impressive of the Mutan Sultans bowlers, finishing with 2 for 17.

With 11 points from seven matches, Multan Sultans strengthened their position at the top of the points table while Islamabad United who have just one game remaining have seven points.

Score Board

Multan Sultans won toss

Islamabad United

†L Ronchi c Rossouw b Junaid 18

C Munroc Sohail Tanvir b Imran Tahir 25

*Shadab Khan c Ali b Imran Tahir 14

CA Ingram c Vince b Ali 6

Asif Ali c & b Junaid Khan 4

Rizwan Hussain run out 7

Amad Butt run out 8

Rumman Raees not out 0

Extras (lb 6, w 3) 9

Total (7 wickets, 9 Overs,) 91

Did not bat: Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed, DW Steyn

Fall: 1-26, 2-57, 3-65, 4-70, 5-74, 6-81, 7-91

Bowling: Sohail Tanvir: 2-0-15-0, Muhammad Ilyas 1-0-11-0, Junaid Khan 2-0-17-2, Shahid Afridi 1 0-20-0, Imran Tahir 2-0-13-2, MM Ali 1-0-9-1 9.00

Multan Sultans

†Zeeshan Ashraf c & b Shadab Khan 16

JM Vince not out 61

MM Ali not out 14

Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 1) 3

Total (1 wicket, 6.4 Overs) 94

Yet to bat: *Shan Masood, RR Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan

Fall: 1-68

Bowling: DW Steyn 1-0-14-0, Akif Javed 1-0-21-0, Rumman Raees 1-0-12-0, Shadab Khan 2-0-30-1, Muhammad Musa 1.4-0-16-0

Result: Multan Sultans won by 9 wickets

Man of the match: James Vince (Multan Sultans)

Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz (Sri Lanka) Tariq Rasheed (Pakistan). TV Umpire: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan). Match Referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka)