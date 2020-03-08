168 persons hospitalised for food poisoning in Larkana

KARACHI: As many as 168 men, women and children suffering from food poisoning were brought to Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana for treatment on Saturday, hospital MS Dr Syed Ershad Hussain Kazmi told PPI.

The MS said that condition of two adult patients was serious. He said all patients apparently consumed contaminated food. Kazmi claimed that all cases were managed by the hospital for treatment. He said those who required admission had been admitted at CMCH Medical Units.

The people consumed contaminated food in village Rahim Bughio located in taluka Bakrani after which their health deteriorated. Adults’ patients were rushed to Casualty Department and children to Emergency Department of Chandka Children Hospital of CMCH.

The adult patients were Majida, Fouzia, Naziran, Sanam, Badshahzadi, Riaz, Zamir, Adil, Tajul, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Raza, Zuhra Ali, Sher, Ghulam Nabi, Suhana, Irfan, Ayoob Ali, Ghulam Qadir, and others. Among children patients were Tahir, Masooma, Siraj, Suhail, Zubair, Madni, Gul Muhammad, Shahzaib, Dilshad and Murk. PPP Sindh head Nisar Ahmed Khuhro took notice of the matter and directed the MS to provide all required medical assistance to the patients. In a statement issued by his media coordinator Khuhro contacted Sindh Food Authority, SFA officials and asked them to check the served food samples and take stern action against those found involved. PTI leader Adil Altaf Unar visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the patients.